NYC medical experts taking on racial inequities in health care

A major step is being taken to address the racial inequities in New York City’s health care system, a problem only made more obvious during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just over a month after the city’s Board of Health passed a resolution declaring racism a public health crisis, city health leaders are taking action.

A coalition of medical experts will investigate health care disparities, what caused them and the steps needed to be taken to address them.

The New York City Heath Department’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michelle Morse, who will be overseeing the coalition, jointed the PIX11 Morning News to discuss the measures being taken.

