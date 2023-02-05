NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New Jersey-bound tube of the Holland Tunnel will close six nights a week starting Sunday night.

The closure will start at 11 p.m. The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey will use the time to make “critical repairs from damage caused by Superstorm Sandy.” Closures are expected to continue through 2025.

Port Authority shared the closure schedule below:

Sunday nights 11 p.m. – 5:30 a.m.

Monday nights 11 p.m. – 5:30 a.m.

Tuesday nights 11 p.m. – 5:30 a.m.

Wednesday nights 11 p.m. – 5:30 a.m.

Thursday nights 11 p.m. – 5:30 a.m.

Friday nights 11:59 p.m. – 9 a.m.

Saturday nights no scheduled closures

Impacted drivers are advised to use alternate routes. Port Authority officials suggest using the George Washington Bridge if headed to northern New Jersey and the Lincoln Tunnel if headed to Hudson or Essex counties. Drivers headed to Staten Island or southern New Jersey should take the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge to the Goethals or Bayonne bridges, or the Outerbridge Crossing.