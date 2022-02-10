Classic 1920s-era theater reopens in Bronxville

BRONXVILLE, N.Y. — After fears of closing due to COVID-19, The Bronxville Theater is reopening for business.

Kraft Avenue is at the heart of Bronxville and small businesses are still feeling the effects of the pandemic on their bottom lines. Now, a beacon of hope is returning: the magic of the movies.

It’s like going back in time, Mary Taylor Behrens told PIX11 News.

“It united everybody in town. Everybody came. We are hoping to recreate that now,” she said.

The theatre originally opened back in 1926 with only one screen. In the 1970s, Behrens remembers saving her allowance to come to the movies. Back then it was just under a dollar.

Now, the theatre is under new management — it’s showtime again.

The Picture House Regional Film Center stepped in and saved the movie gem, which had been closed due to COVID-19.

Businesses nearby hope the theater will bring more customers.

“We do more than movies — there’s arts education; we go to schools … to give access to the arts where there is none,” said Laura deBuys, the president of The Picture House.

Four films will be playing at the theater. You can book your tickets or get a membership online by visiting The Picture House website.