Civil rights leaders show support for Wright family at Manhattan event

Civil rights leaders, including attorney Ben Crump and Rev. Al Sharpton, were in Manhattan Wednesday to call for justice for Daunte Wright and his family.

They were joined by the mothers of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown and Eric Garner, each there to offer their support to Katie Wright, Daunte Wright’s mother.

“I want her to know that she now has a guardian angel forever,” Leslie McSpadden, Michael Brown’s mom, said of Katie wright.

As the Wright family prepares for the funeral of the 20-year-old son, they learned Monday the police officer who shot and killed him — Kim Potter — would face manslaughter charges.

The charge against former the Brooklyn Center police officer was filed three days after Wright was killed during a traffic stop and as the nearby murder trial progresses for the ex-officer charged with killing George Floyd last May.

The former Brooklyn Center police chief has said that Potter, a 26-year veteran and training officer, intended to use her Taser on Wright but fired her handgun instead. However, protesters and Wright’s family members say there’s no excuse for the shooting and that it shows how the justice system is tilted against Blacks, noting Wright was stopped for expired car registration and ended up dead.