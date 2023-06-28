NEW YORK (PIX11) — Civil rights leaders are calling out Gov. Kathy Hochul for the state’s slow recreational marijuana rollout.

Only 10 dispensary storefronts have opened around the state, which includes six in New York City.

A group of civil rights leaders led by the Rev. Kirsten John Foy and Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, rallied outside the Hochul’s office chanting: “Open the Program!”

They are calling on Hochul to cut the red tape at the Office of Cannabis Management, which approves licenses for recreational marijuana sales.

Foy said they are speaking on behalf of many qualified applicants who have experienced harms from the war on drugs but are not being allowed to legally sell cannabis. He gave an eye-opening example of one family he’s spoken with:

“The police can kill your kid for weed, but that does not qualify you to access a program that is intended to restore the injury that the government has inflicted on our community,” Foy said.

The pace of legal pot shop rollout has been slow.

According to the Office of Cannabis Management’s official directory, only 10 storefronts have opened since late last year with five more licensees operating delivery-only services.

The slow rollout has led to anemic tax revenue for New York state. Protesters created a digital rolling billboard they say highlights a projected loss of $365 million during the next five years for New York.

“This money is supposed to go back into the communities,” Carr said. “It’s supposed to be for the hospitals, the mentally ill, to educate the kids.”

Even New York’s hope to generate around $50 million in tax revenue in 2023, the first full year of legal cannabis sales, is well behind the pace of most other states that have rolled out recreational marijuana.

New Jersey is expected to generate a similar amount of money, but the state is less than half the size of New York.

The delay in opening legal shops has also allowed an illegal market to thrive.

Hochul addressed the slow rollout last week while announcing a crackdown on those illegal smoke shops.

“Sometime it takes a while to get it right,” Hochul said. “The process has not been easy. It’s not the pace we want to see, but sometimes the things worth doing are not on an easy path. We want to have a thriving and equitable cannabis industry here, and we want to do everything we can to make it easier.”