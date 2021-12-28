CityMD temporarily closing more NY, NJ testing locations as COVID surge continues

NEW YORK — CityMD closed more locations Tuesday as demand for COVID tests and daily cases continued to grow.

On Dec. 21, CityMD announced the closure of 19 locations in New York and New Jersey. With new closures coming Wednesday, 31 locations will have their doors closes.

“As so many of you are aware, most CityMD locations are operating at full capacity, doing our best to meet the urgent care needs of the people of New York and New Jersey,” the company said. “Continuing to provide these services to the community is a top priority; however, our physicians and teammates are also a priority. To preserve our ability to staff our sites, we have temporarily closed certain locations. It is our hope that closing sites now will best allow us to avoid future closures as this surge continues.”

For a full list of temporary closures, look below:

New Jersey:

– CityMD Jersey City- Grove Street

– Please visit CityMD Jersey City- Journal Square

– CityMD Raritan

– Please visit CityMD East Brunswick

– CityMD Wayne

– Please visit CityMD Clifton

– CityMD Oakland (Effective 12/29)

– Please visit CityMD Butler

CityMD Manahawkin (Effective 12/29)

-Please visit CityMD Lanoka Harbor

Bronx:

– CityMD East Fordham

– Please visit CityMD West Fordham

– CityMD East 161st

– Please visit CityMD South Bronx- The Hub

– CityMD Soundview

– Please visit CityMD Southern Boulevard

– CityMD Westchester Square (Effective 12/29)

– Please visit CityMD Parkchester

Brooklyn:

– CityMD Bensonhurst- 18th Ave.

– Please visit CityMD Bensonhurst 86th Street

– CityMD Cobble Hill

– Please visit CityMD Brooklyn Heights

– CityMD Prospect Park South

– Please visit CityMD Crown Heights

– CityMD Boerum Hill (Effective 12/29)

– Please visit CityMD Prospect Heights

– CityMD Bay Ridge (Effective 12/29)

– Please visit CityMD Sunset Park

Long Island:

– CityMD Bay Shore- North Sunrise Hwy

– Please visit CityMD Bay Shore- South Sunrise Hwy

– CityMD Merrick

– Please visit CityMD Bellmore

– CityMD Patchogue (Effective 12/29)

– Please visit CityMD Sayville

– CityMD Mineola (Effective 12/29)

– Please visit CityMD Carle Place

Manhattan:

– CityMD East 14th

– Please visit CityMD West 14th

– CityMD East 50th

– Please visit CityMD East 37th

– CityMD West 39th

– Please visit CityMD West 29th

– CityMD West 125th

– Please visit CityMD West Harlem

– CityMD East 96th (Effective 12/29)

– Please visit CityMD East 86th Street

– CityMD Financial District (Effective 12/29)

– Please visit CityMD Tribeca

Queens:

– CityMD Corona

– Please visit CityMD Jackson Heights

– CityMD Ditmars

– Please visit CityMD Long Island City

– CityMD Woodhaven

– Please visit CityMD Ozone Park

– CityMD Rego Park (Effective 12/29)

– Please visit CityMD Forest Hills

– CityMD Sunnyside (Effective 12/29)

– Please visit CityMD Maspeth

Westchester:

– CityMD Eastchester

– Please visit CityMD Hartsdale

– CityMD Mamaroneck (Effective 12/29)

– Please visit CityMD White Plains