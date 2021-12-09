City seizes two-dozen untraceable ‘ghost guns’ from Queens apartment

FRESH MEADOWS, Queens — Dozens of firearms that have no serial numbers and are virtually untraceable were seized by New York City law enforcement, officials said Thursday, with a 20-year-old man now facing charges connected to them.

They’re commonly referred to as “ghost guns.” In this case, Chaz McMillan, 20, is accused of printing plastic parts and then ordering metal components to build each of the 25 guns found by officials.

They also seized more than 650 rounds of ammunition.

So far this year through Dec. 3, the NYPD seized 225 ghost guns compared to 145 in all of 2020.