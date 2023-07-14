NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City has more than 500 miles of coastline. Projects are in the works to protect the water’s edge from flooding and to build new parks for people to visit.

The 16th annual City of Water Day, sponsored by the Waterfront Alliance, encourages a closer look and understanding of the waterways.

Events are held in all five boroughs and in New Jersey. There are community boating and clean-up events, workshops, and speakers that offer insight into the changing waters of New York.

Brian, Anthony, and Emanuel made it to the Bronx River at Starlight Park in the Crotona neighborhood of the South Bronx on Friday and found a new way of looking at the city.

“All of our water is connected. We are a city of water. The theme this year is the climate in environmental justice areas, which is the Bronx,” Victoria Toro said.

She is the Community Outreach Coordinator with the Bronx River Alliance.

Every Friday in the summer from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Starlight Park off Sheridan Boulevard has a free community boating event. This Saturday, there will be more canoes and kayaks, along with workshops and tours of Starlight Pars. They are a partner in Waterfront Alliance.

“It is a gorgeous waterfront park in the South Bronx. We are reclaiming it. We have been cut off from it for so long because of the industrial uses of the area,” Toro said.

“It was very calm, beautiful, and serene. There is a little more trash than I would like to see,” Haala Al-Hadithy said as she paddled around the river.

Clean-up projects are scheduled in many locations for the official water day and other times during the summer at multiple locations.

A major project opened at Starlight Park this spring, extending the greenway. It is nearly a one-and-a-half-mile path along the Bronx River between West Farms and Hunts Point neighborhoods.