NEW YORK (PIX11) — After record-breaking warmth Monday, New York City is preparing for snow.

The city’s Department of Sanitation issued a Winter Operations Advisory Tuesday, ahead of the expected snow Wednesday. The “lower level” advisory starts at 6 a.m.

Accumulation is unlikely on pavement, according to the DSNY, but could gather elsewhere; this could cause slick, dangerous conditions. Track and recycling collection could also be impacted by the precipitation.

More than 700 salt spreaders are going to be deployed across the city to prevent icing, and the roads are also being pretreated, according to the department. If snow piles up on roadways, plows are also ready to be deployed.

The advisory won’t affect outdoor dining, Alternate Side Parking or parking meters, the Department of Sanitation said.