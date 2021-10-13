City Harvest fills community fridges in NYC

Community fridges have been popping up all across the city to combat food insecurity. Now, over 80 of them are getting filled up.

Anyone can access the fridges 24 hours a day.

Dozens of these community fridges across the city are getting fresh food deliveries this week thanks to City harvest.

They’ve become a critical source of food for families across the city, highlighting the serious food insecurity problem facing the five boroughs and beyond.

To find community fridges near you, visit Monica Morales’ Facebook, Instagram or Twitter at @monicamoralestv.