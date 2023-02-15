LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A rally will be held outside City Hall early Wednesday in support of three City Council bills that aim to limit the reach of federal immigration authorities in New York City.

Starting around 9 a.m., the rally will come just before a City Council hearing on the proposals, and include members of the body.

According to one sponsor of the bills, Brooklyn Democrat Shahana Hanif, the proposals would restrict communications between the city Department of Correction and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, limit the NYPD’s ability to hold people on immigration detainers, and establish a way for immigrants affected by violations of detainer laws to seek justice.

Proponents say that the bills would make the city safer for immigrants by keeping ICE out of the picture when they are accused of crimes.