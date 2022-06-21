NEW YORK (PIX11) — A New York City Council hearing focused on the a “rat action plan,” specifically in NYCHA buildings. The meeting examined whether efforts to curb rodent problems across public housing are working.

NYCHA, the Department of Sanitation and health officials were grilled by city leaders on the results of that plan. Some NYCHA residents said rats are still taking over, adding it’s a health hazard.

For years, PIX11 News has covered your rat complaints, especially in NYCHA developments across the city. At the Washington Houses, Adah Carrion said the reality is a lot still needs to be done.

Carrion watched the oversight hearing live. The topic was “Sanitation and Solid Waste Management in NYCHA.” In other words: trash, rats and what the city is doing about it.

She showed PIX11 News pockets of trash and places she said rats flourish. In the hearing, city leaders got a chance to grill NYCHA and other officials about what’s being done to address the pests.

Councilmember Diana Ayala said more needs be done.

“The shortfall is in the cleanliness of the developments. They are dirty, dirty, dirty,” said Ayala.

Keith Grossman, the senior vice president of support services at NYCHA testified and said NYCHA is on the offense and seeing a difference citywide. He said the authority works with 124 exterminators.

The biggest problem, according to Carrion, is residents have to take responsibility to clean after themselves too.

“Theres a simple solution: Stop feeding them. Having residents be accountable for their actions,” said Carrion.

A NYCHA spokesperson said NYCHA “has increased the number of pest exterminators and caretakers on staff, dedicating $619 million in funding to improve waste management and pest control services across our portfolio.”