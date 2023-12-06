NEW YORK (PIX11) – The City Council will discuss putting noise violation cameras all over the city on Wednesday.

There is already a pilot program in place and dozens of summonses have been issued.

Noise meters are activated when they detect a noise at a distance of 50 feet or more that registers at least 85 decibels. That sound is equivalent to a loud muffler or even music.

Then, a video with sound is recorded and DEP noise enforcement staff review it. The vehicle’s owner gets an inspection notice and has to report to a DEP facility.

City Council is considering putting at least five of the noise cameras in every borough. The fines start at $800 and more than triple for the third offense.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.