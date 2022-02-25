NEW YORK (PIX11) — Bronx Councilmember Pierina Sanchez presided over a City Council hearing Friday on the impact of COVID-19 on housing vacancies.

Sanchez noted during the hearing “the city was in the midst of an affordability and eviction crisis even before the pandemic.”

“with COVID-19, it has created new problems in the city’s housing stock and has deepened inequities that are in place,” she added.

During an interview with PIX11 News, Sanchez said “the evictions are something that our phones are ringing off the hook about.”

The hearing included tenants, attorneys and representatives from the real estate industry.

Over the next few weeks the Council will work on an extension of the city’s rent stabilization program, which is set to expire.

Sanchez said the city typically analyzes data on the apartment vacancy rate to determine if the program should be extended, but the collection of that data was delayed during the pandemic.

“We’re going to provide the extender,” she said.