Mayor Bill de Blasio announced New York City will hire 10,000 workers to help beautify the city as it continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The City Cleanup Corps (CCC), a New Deal-inspired recovery plan, aims to make the Big Apple the cleanest and greenest city in the country. (NYC)

NEW YORK — Mayor Bill de Blasio announced New York City will hire 10,000 workers to help beautify the city as it continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City Cleanup Corps (CCC), a New Deal-inspired recovery plan, aims to make the Big Apple the cleanest and greenest city in the country.

“Building a recovery for all of us means creating thousands and thousands of jobs that will make our city a safer and more beautiful place to live, work, and play. That mission has never been more important. Together, we will deliver the kind of recovery that New Yorkers deserve,” Mayor de Blasio said Tuesday.

Hiring begins in April, with 1,000 New Yorkers expected to be hired this month, the mayor said.

There are currently 500 jobs posted on the city’s website.

More than 7,700 positions are expected to be posted in July, building to 10,000 jobs total, the mayor said.

Hiring will take place across 10 city agencies, including the Department of Parks & Recreation (Parks), Department of Transportation (DOT), New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) and Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

Through the CCC, workers will revitalize the city’s public spaces and neighborhoods, beautifying parks and green spaces, remove graffiti, pressure wash sidewalks,design murals and help maintain the Open Streets program.

The focus of the CCC will go to the city’s 33 neighborhoods hardest hit by the pandemic.