It’s a busy time in the big city: More packages are being delivered, vehicle travel is higher than it was pre-pandemic and riders are waiting longer at bus stops.

The NYC Department of Transportation and MTA are always looking for ways to move things along. The DOT has been testing “neighborhood loading zones” and more signs are going up in more neighborhoods.

About 150 blue signs are up around the boroughs, creating a dedicated space on residential blocks for loading and unloading between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The space becomes a parking place overnight.

Kathy Park Price lives in Park Slope, which was one of the first test areas in 2019.

“People are not double parking and you don’t hear the horns for 20 minutes. You free up the street and traffic moves,” she said.

Some signs have been defaced, and neighbors wonder about the enforcement.

Loading zones in commercial areas are also on the table — a new city law took effect this year requiring NYC DOT to install at least 500 new loading zones over the next three years.

More neighborhood loading zones are scheduled next in Bay Ridge and Astoria.

Click here to pinpoint and request a potential neighborhood loading zone. Presentations from the NYC DOT already show more are planned for Staten Island, as well as the East Village and Upper East Side.