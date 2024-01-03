NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) — Citi Bike is raising its prices this week and offering more station upgrades and next-gen e-bikes, the company shared in a statement.

The bike-sharing company said it’s increasing prices “to support our growing operations and continued expansion.” The annual membership increases from $205 to $219.99 a year on Jan. 29, and other Citi Bike prices will increase starting on Thursday.

Here is a breakdown of Citi Bike’s new prices:

New Member Perk

Citi Bike members (including Pink All Access and Reduced Fare Bikeshare) will now receive 60 free e-bike minutes upon every annual renewal. Current members will also receive a prorated number of minutes until their membership renews.

Reduced Fare Bike Share Members

No changes to the Reduced Fare Bike Share Program monthly cost.

to the Reduced Fare Bike Share Program monthly cost. Extra time fees for rides, beyond the included time of 45 mins, will increase to $0.20 per minute.

per minute. E-bike fees will increase to $0.10 per minute.

Citi Bike Annual Members

Annual membership will increase to $219.99 per year .

. Extra time fees for rides, beyond the included time of 45 mins, will increase to $0.20 per minute .

. E-bike fees will increase to $0.20 per minute .

. The cap for e-bike rides 45 minutes or less that enter or exit Manhattan will increase to $4 (all other e-bike rides are $0.20 per minute and uncapped).

Lyft Pink All-Access

There is no change in the annual membership price.

in the annual membership price. Extra time fees for rides, beyond the included time of 45 minutes, will increase to $0.20 per minute .

. E-bike fees will increase to $0.20 per minute .

. The cap for e-bike rides 45 minutes or less that enter or exit Manhattan will increase to $4 (all other e-bike rides are $0.20 per minute and uncapped).

Non-Member Single Ride

The unlock fee will increase to $4.79 .

. Extra time fees, for rides beyond the included time of 30 minutes, will increase to $0.30 per minute .

. E-bike fees will increase to $0.30 per minute.

Non-Member Day Pass

There is no change in the Day Pass price.

in the Day Pass price. There is no change in extra time fees.

in extra time fees. E-bike fees will increase to $0.30 per minute.

