NEW YORK (PIX11) – The “Christmas Spectacular,” the iconic holiday show starring the Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, will offer a slate of accessible performances during its 2023 season.

The “Christmas Spectacular” runs from Nov. 17 through Jan. 1 at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan.

A sensory-friendly performance will take place on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 9 a.m. The production will feature softer stage lighting and audio, as well as additional house lighting.

The sensory-friendly performance is being produced in partnership with Theatre Development Fund, which will have dedicated staff trained in sensory needs to offer guests the support they need throughout the show.

In addition to the sensory-friendly performance, American Sign Language interpreters will be available at the 11 a.m. performances on Saturday, Nov. 18 and Wednesday, Dec. 13; and the 5 p.m. performance on Sunday, Dec. 10.

An open-captioned performance, which will utilize a large LED sign adjacent to the stage, will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 5 p.m.

An audio-described performance, which will provide a live description of the onstage action using headsets for guests who are blind or visually impaired, will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 5 p.m.

“Our number one priority is ensuring that all fans of the Rockettes and Radio City Music Hall can comfortably enjoy the magic of the ‘Christmas Spectacular,'” said Jessica Tuttle, MSG Entertainment’s senior vice president of productions. “We are committed to expanding our accessible offerings and are thrilled to partner with organizations like [Theatre Development Fund] as we continue to work towards creating an environment that is inclusive for all guests.”