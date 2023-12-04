NEW YORK (PIX11) – The holiday season is here, and what better way to get into the spirit than by watching Christmas movies set in one of the most iconic Christmas destinations: New York City.

Here are five Christmas movies set in the Big Apple:

“Miracle on 34th Street”

Starring Natalie Wood and Maureen O’Hara, “Miracle on 34th Street” is a holiday classic that has stood the test of time.

A little girl’s mother has raised her to not believe in Santa Claus, but what happens when he may exist after all?

Is Santa working at New York City’s famous Macy’s? Well, this is what the little girl Susan (Wood) begins to suspect.

After a jealous employee frames him for an assault, Santa is institutionalized. Can his attorney prove that he is indeed Santa Claus?

The original film in 1947 was a box office hit and won three Academy Awards. A remake of the movie was released in 1994.

“It Happened on Fifth Avenue”

Birds are not the only ones who fly south for the winter in this movie.

When a rich businessman goes to a warmer part of the U.S., he leaves his luxurious New York City townhouse vacant. When his daughter unexpectedly drops in, she finds a homeless person has been staying there.

“Scrooged”

Based on Charles Dickens’ short story, “A Christmas Carol,” this film puts an ‘80s New York City spin on the classic.

Actor Bill Murray plays a selfish executive at a powerful TV company who forces his employees to work through the holidays. He is visited by three ghosts. Can the ghosts bring joy to this cynical man living in the fast lane?

Another comedy film set in New York City and based on a Dickens short story is “A Diva’s Christmas Carol,” starring Vanessa Williams.

“Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

Starring Macaulay Culkin and Catherine O’Hara, this film is the big sequel to “Home Alone.”

It does not get more New York than this: The Plaza Hotel, Donald Trump before his presidency, Rockefeller Center, Central Park, and many more locations – all during the most wonderful time of the year.

Will two thieves get revenge on the wise-cracking kid who put them behind bars? This time, Kevin (Culkin) is in New York City and away from his home. Will he be able to get away with the help of a few new friends?

“Elf”

Starring Will Ferrell and Zooey Deschanel, “Elf” became an instant holiday classic when it was released in 2003.

Buddy (Ferrell) was accidentally taken to the North Pole as a baby and raised to adulthood among Santa’s elves. Now a grown man, he cannot help but shake the feeling that he does not fit in.

After learning of his biological father, Buddy travels to New York City to find him, only to learn of his angry and cynical ways. Can Buddy bring the holiday cheer back to the hustle and bustle of the city that never sleeps?

