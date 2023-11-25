BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — It is beginning to feel a lot like Christmas!

Everywhere holiday tree lightings are popping up and people are being encouraged to shop locally.

There was a joyous celebration in Park Slope to usher in the holiday shopping season and encouraged everyone to shop locally. There was also Jolly Christmas singing by Patrick, free hot chocolate by Chela, churros by Simple Loaf, and such a long line of little ones to tell Santa their hopes and dreams.

One wanted a puppy, another a television.

“Christmas is going to be wonderful,” Santa told PIX11 News. “What an opportunity to spread joy all over,” he added.

At this 14th annual holiday tree lighting by the Fifth Avenue business improvement district in Park Slope, it was the perfect time to encourage everyone to support the local merchants along Fifth Avenue.

“Today is Small Business Saturday so it’s a huge day here on Fifth Avenue in Park Slope,” Joanna Tallantire, Executive Director of the Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District, told PIX11 News. “We’ve been celebrating all day and shopping with Santa,” she added.

And for those who lingered after the tree lighting ceremony, the real star was a man calling himself “bubble dad,” spreading his love of bubbles to the young and young at heart.

“When you are a bubble performer you have to improvise. There are no stores with professional-grade bubble equipment out there,” Chris Catanese, a self-described bubble performer, told PIX11 News. “This is an automotive funnel with a piece of sweatshirt on top of it. You cover it with soap and water and add a leaf blower,” he added.

With fewer than 30 days until Christmas, we can all enjoy the holiday lights and think about shopping locally.