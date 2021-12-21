Christmas classic from Charlie Brown still a ‘go’ on Broadway

TIMES SQUARE — Despite recent outbreaks shutting down a number of Broadway shows, a holiday mainstay is forging ahead and making its debut Tuesday tonight.

A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live On Stage kicks off its 4-day stint at the Palladium Times Square.

It’s a slice of tradition warming up the hearts of fans in a time they need it the most.

Connor Barr takes on the role of the beloved and iconic Charlie Brown.

“It’s so much fun getting to say those iconic lines like ‘Good grief’ and ‘Does anyone know what Christmas is about’ because I grew up with Charlie Brown and watched it every year with my family,” Barr told PIX11 News.

Staying true to the original story of Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the rest of gang and their journey to uncover the true meaning of Christmas, the show is told through the original dialogue and music from the classic cartoon.

With COVID outbreaks prompting nearly a half dozen closures on Broadway, the cast and crew are playing it safe for their limited run at the Palladium Times Square.

Guidelines will be in place for theater goers, including showing proof of both a vaccination and a negative COVID test six hours before showtime.

The Peanuts gang will deck the halls for the next four nights, with two shows running on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

