NEW YORK (PIX11) – It’s the annual pause that some people look forward to – the break between Christmas and New Year’s.

Schools and some offices shut down after the holidays to give people the opportunity to step away from their desks and enjoy time with family and friends or recharge after a busy year.

New York City public schools will be taking a break for over a week from Christmas Day on Dec. 25 to New Year’s Day on Jan. 1, according to the Department of Education’s school calendar.

If you have a student attending a private school or a school not located in New York City, it’s recommended that you check your school’s calendar to see when winter recess will be held.

It’s also good to remember that the winter recess is not a federal holiday.

