A member of the clergy looks out over empty pews before the start of an Easter Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan on April 12, 2020. Congregants were not allowed to attend Mass in person because of the coronavirus pandemic. The service was broadcast live on PIX11 and streamed on PIX11.com. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK — Christianity’s most joyous feast day was celebrated worldwide with faithful sitting far apart in pews and singing choruses of “Hallelujah” through face coverings on a second Easter Sunday conditioned by pandemic precautions.

At St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan, Easter Mass was held at 50% capacity. Last year, during the height of the pandemic in New York, all Easter services were held virtually and streamed online.

The annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival, a New York City tradition that dates to the 1870s, was held virtually on Sunday for the second consecutive year. Folks were asked to share photos of their creative bonnets on Instagram with the hashtag #EasterOnFifth.

Elsewhere in the United States and around the world, worshippers followed national or local regulations aimed at preventing the transmission of the coronavirus.

In Italy, Pope Francis delivered his noon Easter address on world affairs from inside the basilica, using the occasion to appeal anew for the international community to step up to ensure COVID-19 vaccines reach people living in the poorest countries.

The pontiff sounded weary as he noted that pandemic worries and protective measures have crimped religious holiday traditions in many places and at times kept some faithful from engaging in public worship.

“We pray that these restrictions, as well as all restrictions on freedom of worship and religion worldwide, may be lifted and everyone be allowed to pray and praise God freely,″ Francis said.

In Jerusalem, the Easter service at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher was celebrated by Latin Patriarch Pierbattista, the senior Roman Catholic cleric in the Holy Land. The site in Jerusalem’s Old City is where many Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried and rose from the dead.