NEW YORK (PIX11) — Rent for one-bedroom apartments skyrocketed at major subway stops across the city, according to a report by RentHop.

A key finding from the report was that 438 stops, which make up over 90% of subway stops in the city, saw an increase in median rent for one-bedroom apartments. New developments near major subway stops in Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx also contributed to the uptick in rent.

In Brooklyn, one-bedroom median rent went up 21.7% near the Bergen Street station and 30.5% near the Atlantic Avenue – Barclay Center stop, partially due to the newly developed buildings in Prospect Heights.

New buildings in Queens drove prices upward by 29.6% for apartments near the 36th Street stop and 28.6% for those near the Queensboro Plaza station. In the Bronx, the median price for one-bedroom apartments around the Cypress Avenue stop rose 19.4% as the Arches + NYC started leasing.

The five subway stops with the highest median rent for one-bedroom apartments are Union Square – 14th Street, Times Square – 42nd Street, Grand Central – 42nd Street, West 4th Street and Herald Square 34th Street.

On the other hand, median rent dropped near the Bedford Park, Jackson Avenue, Kingsbridge Road, Elmhurst Avenue and Zerega Avenue subway stops.

For more details, you can view RentHop’s full report.