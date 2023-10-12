NEW YORK (PIX11) — Inflation is coming for Chipotle’s burritos and tacos.

The Mexican chain is raising prices again for the fourth time in two years, citing ongoing inflation. The Tex-Mex company did not disclose which menu items will be affected.

“For the first time in over a year, we will be taking a modest price increase to offset inflation,” Laurie Schalow, Chipotle’s chief corporate affairs officer, said in a statement sent to CNN.

Experts say even though inflation has cooled, prices are still increasing but at a slower rate.

