NEW YORK (PIX11) – More than 150,000 people were laid off in the tech sector in 2022, according to Statista. Eileen Tublin was one of those people.

Facing uncertainty and having just moved to Manhattan, Tublin grabbed her dog Maple and went for a walk.

“It was around fall, and the way the sun was hitting Maple it was peak golden hour. She almost had golden fur,” Tublin told PIX11 News. “I saw Maple running around and I knew I had to write about this moment; I knew I would be OK.”

Maple is a Vizsla and has brown sleek fur and light chocolate eyes. The pup also has a growing following on Instagram.

After her walk, Tublin decided to use her time to write a children’s book inspired by Maple.

“Right after the layoff I just put my all into this project. I needed to use my brain and apply myself in new ways,” Tublin said. “Change is the only constant in life, and I wanted to help kids understand that adapting and changing can be scary at first, but you can overcome it.”

As she hit her stride in the writing process, Tublin also found another full-time job and had to take several pauses to complete her children’s book.

The Wisconsin School of Business graduate said she went through dozens of versions and edits. She also enlisted the help of family, friends, and one of her elementary school teachers. Her teacher’s suggestion even made it to the final version of her book.

Readers can expect to gain a perspective on the new sights, sounds, and smells that make Maple nervous. But Maple makes it her purpose to find happiness in her new home in New York City.

“Maple gives life meaning and dogs do teach unconditional love,” Tublin said. “Maple does not care if I am sick or lost my job or if I am making lots of money. She doesn’t care about wins, losses, or failure and success, and she just loves me for me.”

“Maple in New York City” can be found on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.