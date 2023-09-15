BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A child died at a day care in the Bronx on Friday, police said.

Three other children — two 2-year-old boys and an 8-month-old girl — were taken to a hospital, police said. Police were called to the day care on Morris Avenue around 2:40 p.m.

It was not immediately clear what caused the injuries. Police did not provide additional information.

A neighbor who lives next to the day care said she went to see the commotion and saw a woman run out of the building screaming.

“‘My kids are dead. The kids are dead,'” recounted Mel Ramirez, the neighbor. “Another lady came out holding a baby. The baby was unresponsive. I just feel so sad for the kids.”

The child who died and two others were taken to Montefiore Hospital, police said. One of the children was taken to BronxCare Hospital System by private means, according to the NYPD.

The FDNY and NYPD are on the scene investigating.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.