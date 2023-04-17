Correction: A previous version of this story misstated the borough where the fall took place. The story has been updated.

FAR ROCKAWAY, N.Y. Queens (PIX11) — A 2-year-old girl fell from a fifth-floor window of a Queens building on Sunday, hours after a similar incident occurred at a New York City Housing Authority apartment complex in Manhattan, police said.

Authorities found the child lying on the grass outside of the building at 20-43 Seagirt Blvd., near Beach 24th Steet in Far Rockaway, at around 3:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The girl was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said the fifth-floor window did not have a window guard.

About three hours earlier, a 3-year-old child fell from a sixth-floor window of the Chelsea Houses on West 26th Street in Manhattan, police said. The child was listed in critical but stable condition, as of Monday morning, police said.

It was not yet clear how the 3-year-old fell through the window. A spokesperson for NYCHA said window guards were installed in the apartment in January. The NYCHA investigation is ongoing.