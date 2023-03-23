NEW YORK (PIX11) – Batter up! The MLB’s Opening Day is right around the corner and there are some brand new additions coming to Citi Field – but we’re not talking about the players.

On Thursday, it was all about the food.

“I think we’re holding nothing back for them … exciting time to be a Mets fan,” said Mets senior executive chef Jason Eksterowicz.

There are high expectations and improvements everywhere at Citi Field, from the new scoreboard to the kitchen. A majority of the outside food vendors joining the Citi Field roster for the 2023 baseball season are some of New York’s Very Own, including Chiddy’s Cheesesteaks, which was voted the best cheesesteak on Long Island.

“It’s definitely a pinch-me moment … we’re excited to be here,” said Evan Deitch, with Chiddy’s Cheesesteaks.

MLB Opening Day is set for March 30, but the Mets will start the season on the road. The team’s home opener at Citi Field is set for April 6 against the Marlins.

Across town in the Bronx, the Yankees will take on the Giants during their home opener at Yankee Stadium on March 30.

This year, PIX11 will provide 31 broadcasts and exclusive livestreams for tri-state area residents with select television service providers, including two upcoming pre-season games on Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26! Click here to learn more.