NEW YORK (PIX11) — Chick-fil-A announced it will develop a new restaurant with a digital walk-up concept in New York City.

The store, slated to open in 2024, is designed to improve mobile ordering experiences and add more convenience for customers of the popular fast-food chain.

“Understanding this desire for convenience, the locations for these tests were intentionally selected with the customers in mind, giving them more control over their desired experience and cutting down wait time, while continuing to provide genuine hospitality and care to every guest,” said Khalilah Cooper, the executive director of restaurant design.

The digital walk-up store will serve as a pick-up area for customers who ordered their food through the app, according to the company.

“Digital orders make up more than half of total sales in some markets – and growing – so we know our customers have an appetite for convenience,” said Cooper.

