NEW YORK (PIX11) — A day at the beach, watching fireworks at night and the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest are some quintessential Fourth of July events in New York City.

The competitive eating contest kicks off in Coney Island at 10:45 a.m. with the women’s event. The men’s contest is at noon.

The women’s defending champ Miki Sudo, who downed 40 wieners and buns to win the title last year.

Joey “Jaws” Chestnut has won 15 Mustard Belt titles and is the defending champion. Chestnut ate 63 hot dogs and buns last year. His record is 76, which he set in 2021.

The events will air on ESPN.

–Associated Press material was used in this report.