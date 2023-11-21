MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – The chill in the air didn’t deter performers from getting ready for the 97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in Herald Square Monday night.

The cast of the “Back to the Future” musical ran through some songs from the hit show. It’s one of five Broadway musicals appearing at this year’s parade.

The cast of “Chicago” and Cher are rehearsing on Tuesday.

The parade is expected to draw up 3 million spectators and millions more watching TV.

