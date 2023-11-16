NEW YORK (PIX11) — Cher, Keke Palmer, and Darlene Love will be among the stars who will perform at Rockefeller Center’s annual tree lighting ceremony.

Cher and Darlene Love recently re-recorded love’s holiday classic, “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home.)” The single appears on Cher’s new holiday album. The ceremony, which takes place on Nov. 29, will also feature Brooklyn’s Barry Manilow and the Rockettes.

This year, the tree will be topped by thousands of multi-colored lights and a 900-pound Swarovski star covered in crystals.

The 80-foot-tall Norway spruce, from Vestal, New York, was lifted into place at Rockefeller Plaza over the weekend. The tree will stay lit until January 13.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.