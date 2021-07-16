Checking in with some ‘golden girls’ and more on Follow-Up Friday

NEW YORK — PIX11 News is always helping make it happen.

Follow-Up Friday catches up with some of our recent stories.

Last summer, PIX11 told you about Read Alliance, a non-profit that trains and pays high school students as reading tutors for elementary students.

Since last summer, more than 600 1st and 2nd graders learned to read thanks to the group.

One of those tutors, 17-year-old Jada Turpin, has some exciting news one year later: She is now the author of a book called “Elements Go to School Too!”

We also revisit our NYC “Golden Girls,” who recently were profiled in People Magazine.

If you have a story, reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com