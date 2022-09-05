NEW YORK (PIX11) — Students are just days away from returning to class at New York City’s public schools.

Students will return to class on Thursday, Sept. 8. Classes will run until June 27, 2023.

Those already hoping for breaks for snow days are out of luck. The Department of Education plans to continue their plan to pivot to remote learning during inclement weather.

Schools will be closed for Rosh Hashanah, Yom Yippur, Italian Heritage/Indigenous Peoples’ Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, New Year’s Day, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the first two days of Passover, Good Friday, Ed al-Fitr, Memorial Day and Juneteenth. Election Day will be a non-attendance day.

Christmas is on a Sunday, but students will get the following Monday, Dec. 26, off from classes. Winter break kicks off right after that from Dec. 27-30. Midwinter recess is scheduled from Feb. 20-24, 2023. Spring break is scheduled from April 8-14, 2023.

