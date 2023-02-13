NEW YORK (PIX11) – The New York City Department of Education has banned ChatGPT from students on devices and networks within its public schools. The same goes for teachers.

The Department of Education cited “negative impacts on student learning and concerns regarding the safety and accuracy of content.”

ChatGPT is new artificial intelligence developed by the company OpenAI. The chatbot can generate intelligent life, such as writing as if you are having a conversation with it, which is what worries some to deem it a cheating tool. It can answer follow-up questions, admit its mistakes, reject inappropriate requests and even challenge thoughts.

Lalitha Vasudevan, the head of digital innovations at Teachers College, Columbia University, said rather than ban the tool, educators should incorporate it into their lesson plan and challenge students to find the flaws in the technology.

OpenAI said ChatGPT has limited knowledge after 2021 and will sometimes produce inaccurate, harmful instructions or biased content. It should never be used for advice.

“We don’t want ChatGPT to be used for misleading purposes in schools or anywhere else, so we’re already developing mitigations to help anyone identify text generated by that system,” OpenAI said in a statement.