NEW YORK (PIX11) – Chase Bank says a glitch with its transactions and payments system on Friday has been resolved.

The tech issue caused customers to see double the transactions, fees, and payments on their accounts. Some customers took to social media to report their rent or bill payments had been processed twice.

Customers also had trouble processing transactions involving the payment system Zelle.

The bank’s customer service line was reportedly flooded with calls.

Chase announced late Friday that the problem had been resolved, and it was in the process of issuing refunds to affected customers.