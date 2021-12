It’s the season of giving, but for a multitude of reasons, there’s simply less of it this year.

The Salvation Army said Wednesday it’s running out of time to get gifts under the tree for thousands of kids in need this Christmas.

The COVID-19 pandemic, and the ripple effects that have come from it, has caused a dip in donations. Plus, they’re short volunteers, too.

Find out how you can help at salvationarmy.org.