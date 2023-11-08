MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – British prosecutors have filed charges against four men accused of stealing a gold toilet that belongs to the Guggenheim Museum in Manhattan.

The working toilet, an art piece titled “America,” has yet to be recovered. It’s worth nearly $6 million.

It was stolen while on loan to an art exhibit at a British mansion in 2019, according to authorities. Police believe it might have been melted down.

The toilet was exhibited in New York in 2016, and people were allowed to actually use it. The museum also offered to loan it to the White House in 2018.

