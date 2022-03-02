NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) — New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks shared his vision for the nation’s largest school system on Tuesday, painting a dismal picture with plans to overhaul the system.

The chancellor said the city is failing children and things must change by first getting families back that decided to leave the school system. According to New York City data, 120,000 families left New York City Public Schools in the last five years.

“120,000 families decided to vote with their feet and to say ‘we’re going to find other alternatives and other choices for our children.’ That’s an indictment on the work that we have done,” Banks said.

Two-thirds of Black and Latino students are failing to achieve proficiency in mathematics and English Language Arts, according to the chancellor, who says these subjects are fundamental learning.

The New York City Department of Education plans to restore programs at work and expand programs like gifted and talented, put students on an early career path, prioritize wellness and include families in decision-making.

Natasha Capers, the director of the Coalition for Educational Justice, said the chancellor stated the obvious but did not unveil details parents like her have been waiting for.

“There was $300 million committed to it for the next three years to build a comprehensive English-math curriculum that would be culturally responsive and there have been no details or timeline since the spring,” said Capers.

Michael Mulgrew, the president of the United Federation of Teachers, which represents nearly 200,000 New York City public schools educators and professionals, said in a statement that he is glad to see an effort to reduce bureaucracy in the Department of Education.

“As teachers we like what we’ve heard so far from Chancellor Banks. We are particularly happy to hear his emphasis on making the bureaucracy work for the schools, rather than the schools working for the bureaucracy. Deeper involvement of parents, and better preparing students for further education and the workforce, are long-term goals of the UFT. But as we have often found, change comes slowly to the city’s Department of Education. It’s going to take a concerted effort to meet these ambitious goals, but we look forward to being part of the team to make this happen.” Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers