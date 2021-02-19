Chairman of CCRB discusses NYPD matrix and new era of police discipline

NEW YORK — The NYPD is now under the watchful eye of the Civilian Complaint Review Board.

The two entities recently signed off on a new discipline matrix that is meant to provide clear and transparent discipline for officers who don’t follow the rules.

It includes officers using excessive force, making false statements or racial profiling.

However, the matrix does have its critics, including mother of the late Eric garner Gwen Carr.

Chairman of the CCRB Rev. Fred Davie spoke to PIX11 to discuss the new era of NYPD and disciplinary measures.

Davie also said he would like the CCRB to have the final authority to make disciplinary decisions in most cases. The police commissioner currently has the final say on whether or not they would follow through with the CCRB’s disciplinary recommendations.