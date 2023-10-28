NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was opening day for Wollman Rink in New York City’s Central Park on Saturday.

Even though the weather was warm, and it felt more like a summer day in the city, hundreds of people turned out for the ice rink’s reopening.

Admission and skate rentals were free for skaters on opening day.

From Saturday until March 2024, Wollman Rink will be open for New Yorkers and tourists to glide across the ice. Visitors can buy tickets to the rink here.

Wollman Rink is open Monday through Sunday.

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.