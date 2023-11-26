NEW YORK (PIX11) — Bow Bridge, one of the most popular spots in Central Park, will be closed for renovations until next year, according to the Central Park Conservancy.

The iconic bridge will be shut down for repairs starting Monday so workers can replace the span’s wood decking, the agency announced in a social media post on Sunday.

The renovations are expected to be completed by January, meaning tourists visiting New York City during the holidays won’t be able to visit one of the most beloved parts of Central Park.

Bow Bridge is one of the most photographed features of the Park and is often the backdrop for many marriage proposals, according to the agency.

Last month, officials announced the Great Lawn would be closed until the spring after torrential rain and concertgoers damaged the grass during the Global Citizen Festival. The Central Park Conservancy said one-third of the lawn was ruined and needs to be reseeded.

