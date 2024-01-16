NEW YORK (PIX11) – Central Park has officially seen over 1 inch of snow for the first time in more than 700 days, according to the National Weather Service.

The snow total in Central Park was 1.4 inches as of 7 a.m. The last recorded major snowfall in Central Park was on Feb. 13, 2022.

Erin Pflaumer