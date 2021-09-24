Central Park preps for Global Citizen Live concert event Saturday

CENTRAL PARK — Shawn Mendes was doing a sound check with his lady love, Camila Cabello, singing Senorita for the Global Citizen live concert on the Great Lawn in Central Park Friday evening.

It’s one of the world’s biggest concerts, and crowds gathered on the Great Lawn just to hear the sound check.

More than 100,000 people at seven locations on seven continents are expected, with over 1 billion people tuning in to a broadcast that lasts 24 hours.

This year’s lineup in Central Park includes Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo and so many more. There are also special guest appearances from Prince Harry and Megan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Jon Batiste and others.

It’s all about trying to change the world, according to the cofounder of global Citizen Mick Sheldrick.

“We have shows in Paris and Los Angeles, Lagos and Seoul and Rio de Janeiro,” Mick Sheldrick, a co-founder of Global Citizen Live told PIX11 News. “And it coincides with the fact that a very important bill about the climate, The Build Back Better bill, will be up for debate.”

All the musicians and celebrities are said to have the same message, similar to past Global Citizen concerts: that the wealthiest nations need to give $100 billion annually to address climate needs of developing countries, and they need to donate at least 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to the world’s poorest nations.

Another goal is to end global hunger by having the world’s richest nations provide meals for 41 million people who are starving.

You can’t buy tickets to the concert from the organizers, you need to earn rewards, which could include making a video of yourself doing something to make the world a better place.

Kim Ruiz is going because a friend of hers became a “Global Ambassador.”

“One person can make a difference and all of us can make a difference,” Ruiz told PIX11 News.

The concert is live-streamed in many ways; those watching will take action by downloading the Global Citizen Live app.