Central Park breaks daily rainfall record ahead of Henri's arrival: NWS

NYC homecoming concert in central park canceled

Concertgoers exit the Great Lawn in Central Park after organizers canceled the “We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert” due to approaching thunderstorms related to Tropical Storm Henri on Aug. 21, 2021. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — Weather officials reported record rainfall in Central Park Saturday night ahead of Henri’s arrival.

The Automated Surface Observing System in Central Park broke the daily maximum rainfall record for Aug. 21, with 4.45 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

The bulk of the rainfall fell in about two hours, with 1.84 inches accumulating from 11 p.m. to midnight, per the NWS. 

New York City also saw its “wettest hour on record” from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. with 1.94 inches of rain in Central Park.

“More rain fell in that one hour than any other since record keeping began,” NWS officials said on Twitter.

The heavy rain and lightning cut short New York City’s Homecoming Concert in Central Park Saturday night. The star-studded event was meant to celebrate the city’s perserverence through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Henri made landfall in Rhode Island Sunday afternoon, but Long Island, New York City and areas north of the city continued to feel the impact of the storm

Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned of a dual threat — storm surge on Long Island and inland flooding in the Hudson Valley — as heavy rainfall continued from early Sunday morning throughout the afternoon.

