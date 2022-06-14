PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — June marks Caribbean-American Heritage Month, paying tribute to a culture that has contributed greatly to the fabric of the five boroughs.

The heart of the local Caribbean community runs through central Brooklyn, beating year-round in Flatbush, East Flatbush, and Prospect Lefferts Gardens. The area has become known as Little Caribbean.

“We have people coming from all over who came from the Caribbean who live here now, and some who still live in the Caribbean and come to visit because they love our food,” said Sharon Smith, whose parents opened Allan’s Caribbean Bakery over 50 years ago. The family-owned mainstay of the Caribbean corridor remains a fixture of the community more than a half-century later.

But food is just one part of the rich culture.

“A lot of us are known for partying and celebratory events and for tourism, for rum,” said Shelley Worrell, the founder of I Am CaribBEING, dedicated to celebrating and amplifying Caribbean culture.

But “We have been here for decades, contributing to the city, to the state, to the country,” Worrell told PIX11 News on Tuesday.

Five years ago, Worrell pushed to have the area designated as Little Caribbean.

“In terms of the designation officially, it was very important that our contributions to the city and country be memorialized, especially in the wake of gentrification,” she said.

Worrell welcomed to Little Caribbean anyone looking to enjoy themselves. Or, as Caribbean folks might say, fete and lime.

“A fete is a great party and a lime is a hangout,” explained Worrell. “I encourage everyone to fete and lime with Caribbean people and pull up to Little Caribbean.”