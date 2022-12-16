Commuters wearing masks stepping on and off a subway car in New York City on Nov.18, 2020. (AP)

NEW YORK (PIX11) – The CDC is now recommending people in ten New York counties wear masks indoors while in public and on public transportation.

Ten counties are rated in the “high” tier for the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Level tool. They include Orange County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Westchester County, Richmond County, Bronx County, Kings County, Queens County, Nassau County and Suffolk County.

Having a “high” COVID-19 Community Level means the county has a high potential for the health care system to be strained due to high levels of severe illness.

In addition to COVID-19, New York is facing a wave of flu and RSV cases — dubbed the “tripledemic” — that have put a strain on hospitals.

Last week, people in four of the five New York City boroughs were urged by the CDC to wear maks indoors in public and on public transportation due to spiking COVID-19 cases. At the time, Manhattan was the only borough not rated at the high level.