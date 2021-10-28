CDC adds certain mental health conditions to list of COVID-19 risk factors

NEW YORK — Having mood disorders, including depression and schizophrenia, can increase the risk of becoming severely ill from COVID-19, according to the CDC.

Dr. Thea Gallagher, a clinical psychiatrist, told PIX11 News the findings show that mental and physical health are linked more closely than most people think.

“We do know that when you have mental health conditions it does take a toll on your physical body,” she said.

In addition to going over CDC findings, Gallagher told PIX11 News that mental health is already a crisis of its own, especially in the wake of the pandemic.

“I think we’re starting to see the aftershocks of the mental health crisis,” she said. “We’re going to continue to see an uptick … because our lives have drastically changed.”

