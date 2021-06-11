CCRB recommends charges against 2 officers in Kawaski Trawick shooting

NEW YORK — The Civilian Complaint Review Board found the police officer who fatally shot Kawaski Trawick should be fired from the department.

In April of 2019, police officers were called to Trawick’s Bronx building after he locked himself out of his apartment. Kawaski was seen in the hallway with a stick. When NYPD Officers Brendan Thompson and Herbert Davis arrived Trawick was already back in his apartment. Police say when Trawick moved towards the doorway with a knife in his hand, Officer Thompson fired, fatally shooting Trawick.

The Bronx DA investigated the shooting and decided the officers would not face any criminal charges.

But the CCRB has weighed in, recommending NYPD departmental charges against the officers.

CCRB Chairman Fred Davie spoke to PIX11 News Friday.

“We believe that these two officers should be held responsible and Officer Thompson should be fired.”

Officer Thompson fired the fatal shots, Davie said, after his investigators reviewed the evidence the found some of Officer Thompson’s actions “were consistent with excessive force.”

Trawick’s mother Ellen just wants justice.

“I was really glad that the CCRB was able to see the misconduct that these two officers done,” she said.

Pat Lynch, President of the Police Benevolent Association, dissented in a statement to PIX11 News.

“This case has already been thoroughly investigated, not just by the NYPD but also by the Bronx District Attorney’s office, which cleared the officers of any wrongdoing,” he said.

Chairman Davie insisted “this should go forward to departmental trial. The CCRB will prosecute the trial as we did in the Pantaleo case.”